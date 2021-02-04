Menu

Weather

Environment Canada issues snowfall warning for Coquihalla and Highway 3

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Road and weather conditions at the summit of the Coquihalla Highway on Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021. Environment Canada says an incoming weather system will spread snow over the region, with mountain passes receiving between 20 and 30 centimetres of snow by Friday morning.
Road and weather conditions at the summit of the Coquihalla Highway on Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021. Environment Canada says an incoming weather system will spread snow over the region, with mountain passes receiving between 20 and 30 centimetres of snow by Friday morning. DriveBC

A winter storm warning has been issued for the Coquihalla Highway and Highway 3 in B.C.’s Southern Interior.

Environment Canada says an incoming weather system will spread snow over the region, with the two mountain passes receiving upwards of 20 centimetres of snow by Friday morning.

The national weather agency says the most affected highway segments will be between Hope to Merritt on the Coquihalla, and from Hope to Princeton on Highway 3.

Read more: Okanagan weather: Cooldown kicks in for first weekend of February

Further, it says another system will approach the region on Friday night, and that an additional 15 cm of snow can be expected on Saturday.

Trending Stories

To view the latest highway conditions throughout the province, visit DriveBC.

Click to play video 'B.C. evening weather forecast: Feb. 3' B.C. evening weather forecast: Feb. 3
B.C. evening weather forecast: Feb. 3
