Environment Canada issues snowfall warning for Coquihalla and Highway 3

A winter storm warning has been issued for the Coquihalla Highway and Highway 3 in B.C.’s Southern Interior.

Environment Canada says an incoming weather system will spread snow over the region, with the two mountain passes receiving upwards of 20 centimetres of snow by Friday morning.

The national weather agency says the most affected highway segments will be between Hope to Merritt on the Coquihalla, and from Hope to Princeton on Highway 3.

Further, it says another system will approach the region on Friday night, and that an additional 15 cm of snow can be expected on Saturday.

To view the latest highway conditions throughout the province, visit DriveBC.

