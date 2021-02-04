Okanagan weather: Cooldown kicks in for first weekend of February

Send this page to someone via email

Pockets of flurries and showers will filter through a frontal system on Thursday, as temperatures seek to make their way above freezing by a few degrees in the afternoon.

Clouds will linger overnight, with a chance of mixed precipitation into the early portion of Friday before possible sunny breaks in the afternoon. This should help warm the valley bottom to around 6 C.

The first weekend of February kicks off on a mostly cloudy note, with another system sweeping through on Saturday, bringing the risk of rain and snow during the day.

The risk of mixed precipitation lingers into early Friday. SkyTracker Weather

Mostly cloudy skies are likely to linger on Sunday, too, as daytime highs bump down from around 3 C on Saturday to the freezing mark on Sunday.

The workweek kicks off on a cooler note, with lingering clouds on Monday and daytime highs dipping below freezing for the second week of February.

Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. SkyTracker Weather

