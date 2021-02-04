Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Weather

Okanagan weather: Cooldown kicks in for first weekend of February

By Peter Quinlan Global News
Posted February 4, 2021 12:53 pm
Cooler temperatures will slide in for the first weekend of February.
Cooler temperatures will slide in for the first weekend of February. SkyTracker Weather

Pockets of flurries and showers will filter through a frontal system on Thursday, as temperatures seek to make their way above freezing by a few degrees in the afternoon.

Clouds will linger overnight, with a chance of mixed precipitation into the early portion of Friday before possible sunny breaks in the afternoon. This should help warm the valley bottom to around 6 C.

The first weekend of February kicks off on a mostly cloudy note, with another system sweeping through on Saturday, bringing the risk of rain and snow during the day.

The risk of mixed precipitation lingers into early Friday.
The risk of mixed precipitation lingers into early Friday. SkyTracker Weather

Mostly cloudy skies are likely to linger on Sunday, too, as daytime highs bump down from around 3 C on Saturday to the freezing mark on Sunday.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

The workweek kicks off on a cooler note, with lingering clouds on Monday and daytime highs dipping below freezing for the second week of February.

Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast.
Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. SkyTracker Weather

For weather on the go download the Global News SkyTracker Weather App for iPhone, iPad or Android.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
SnowRainBC weatherCloudokanagan weatherCool Weatherkelowna weatherPenticton weatherVernon WeatherShuswap WeatherOsoyoos Weather
Flyers
More weekly flyers