Canada

Waterloo Region council asks Ford government to review Reopening Ontario Act

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted February 4, 2021 10:28 am
The Region of Waterloo's administration building in Kitchener.
The Region of Waterloo's administration building in Kitchener. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Waterloo Region Council is asking the Ford government to review and potentially change the way businesses are regulated under the Reopening Ontario Act and associated regulations.

Council passed a motion Wednesday asking for the province to reconsider regulations on things such as how capacity limits for businesses.

Read more: Lowest number of new COVID-19 cases reported in Waterloo Region since mid-November

Currently, it is 10 across the board, but council would like to see it handled in a different manner.

Retail coalition asks Ontario government to ease COVID-19 restrictions in Toronto, Peel Region – Dec 2, 2020

“We would like to see capacity limits more equitable across businesses, for example,” Coun. Michael Harris said.

“We want the act to be fair for small businesses, restaurants and big-box stores alike.”

The region says it is looking for ways to “reduce frustration among businesses and enforcement agencies by ensuring timely enforcement responses built on consistent application of the law.”

Read more: Kitchener Market sets up online shop: ‘This will make it easier to choose local’

Coun. Geoff Lorentz says clarity would allow for standard interpretations of the rules province-wide.

“Better provincial inquiry processes will help public health units and enforcement agencies with timely and consistent interpretation of the law,” Lorentz said.

“We want the province to clarify regulations so we get consistent applications of the regulations across Ontario.”



