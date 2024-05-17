Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

McGill seeking new injunction to dismantle pro-Palestinian encampment on campus

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 17, 2024 5:28 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Quebec judge denies injunction request to dismantle McGill university encampment'
Quebec judge denies injunction request to dismantle McGill university encampment
Related: A Quebec Superior Court judge has rejected an injunction request to dismantle the pro-Palestinian encampment at McGill University. Lawyers for McGill went to court to ask for a provisional injunction and since then negotiations between protesters and the university are at a standstill. Global’s Gloria Henriquez explains.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

McGill University says it’s going to court again to dismantle the pro-Palestinian encampment that has been set up on its downtown Montreal campus since late April.

Earlier this week McGill failed to convince a Superior Court judge that the situation at the encampment was sufficiently urgent to justify a provisional injunction.

The university says it will now apply for an interlocutory injunction, which focuses less on urgency and more on legal rights at the heart of the dispute.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

McGill says its campus is private property and that it has the right to determine how its grounds are used.

It says its new application is to stop “an indefinite occupation of its property” and not to stop protests on campus.

Protesters have set up dozens of tents on McGill’s lower field, demanding the university divest from investments in companies tied to Israel’s military and to cut ties with Israeli institutions.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'University protests: New pro-Palestinian encampment at Université du Québec à Montréal'
University protests: New pro-Palestinian encampment at Université du Québec à Montréal
© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices