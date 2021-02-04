Edmonton police investigate Thursday shooting in city’s west end

Edmonton police say one man was rushed to hospital on Thursday after a shooting in the city’s west end.
Officers were called to the area of 87 Avenue and 160 Street Northwest at around 2:40 a.m.
Police were told an altercation took place between two men at a nearby home when one of the men was injured.
Police found the victim with a gunshot wound to his abdomen.
The 32-year-old was taken to hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.
One man was taken into custody and charges are pending, police said in a news release Thursday morning.
