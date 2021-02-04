Edmonton police investigate Thursday shooting in city’s west end

Send this page to someone via email

Edmonton police say one man was rushed to hospital on Thursday after a shooting in the city’s west end.

Officers were called to the area of 87 Avenue and 160 Street Northwest at around 2:40 a.m.

Police were told an altercation took place between two men at a nearby home when one of the men was injured.

Police found the victim with a gunshot wound to his abdomen.

The 32-year-old was taken to hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

One man was taken into custody and charges are pending, police said in a news release Thursday morning.

Edmonton police investigate a shooting in the area of 87 Avenue and 161 Street northwest at around 3 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021. Charles Taylor, Global News