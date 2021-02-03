BC SPCA seizes 12 dogs, puppies in distress from Vancouver Island breeder

Send this page to someone via email

The BC SPCA has seized a dozen dogs and puppies from a Vancouver Island breeder due to an alleged lack of veterinary care.

The organization said the four adult dogs and eight three-month-old puppies were in distress, and potentially exposed to canine parvovirus.

The virus, which causes gastrointestinal distress, is highly contagious and potentially deadly, according to the BC SPCA.

One of 12 dogs seized from a Vancouver Island breeder. BC SPCA

“In response to a public complaint, our officers attended the property on Feb. 2 and found several concerns, including suspected parvovirus, signs of neurological issues, lameness, eye infections, severe dental disease and ear infections,” BC SPCA spokesperson Eileen Drever said in a media release.

The animals are mostly Chihuahua crosses, with one Shih Tzu cross, according to the SPCA.

They were taken to local veterinarians for treatment and examination, and are now in SPCA care in Victoria.

Pregnant dogs and mothers with pups will be put into foster care, but none of the animals are immediately available for adoption, the SPCA said.