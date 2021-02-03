Police say 3 suspects wanted after cash, jewelry stolen during Brampton home break-in

Peel Regional Police say they are looking for three male suspects wanted for a residential break-and-enter in Brampton.
Police said the break-in happened on Dec. 17 in the area of Van Kirk Drive, just east of McLaughlin Road, and Sandalwood Parkway.
According to a statement issued by the service, the suspects fled the residence with cash and jewelry. They were reportedly travelling in a white, four-door 2016-2018 Lexus ES350.
The first suspect was described by police as a male with a thin build who was last seen wearing a black coat and white running shoes.
The second suspect was described as a male with a heavy build and who was last seen wearing a black coat and dark running shoes.
The third suspect was described as a male with a medium build and who was last seen wearing a black coat, grey pants and black running shoes.
Anyone with information was asked to call investigators at 905-453-2121 ext. 2233 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.
