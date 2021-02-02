Menu

Canada

Pleasant Hill house fire leaves one person dead

By Mandy Vocke Global News
Posted February 2, 2021 11:04 pm
Flames and smoke could be seen coming out of a Saskatoon home Tuesday evening.
Flames and smoke could be seen coming out of a Saskatoon home Tuesday evening. Mandy Vocke / Global News

A house fire left one person dead Tuesday evening in Saskatoon.

The Saskatoon Fire Department (SFD) received reports shortly after 8 p.m. of flames coming out of a house in the 200 block of Avenue N South in Pleasant Hill.

Three engines, one rescue, one ladder, a battalion chief and a fire investigator were dispatched to the scene. Upon arrival, flames could be seen on the main floor and smoke was pouring out from the second.

Crews entered and searched for occupants and immediately discovered someone unconscious. They were removed from the home but were determined to be deceased at the scene.

Fire crews remained on scene to extinguish hot spots into the evening. Police and a fire investigator also stayed at the scene to determine the cause of the fatal fire.

In a press release, SFD said more details will be released as it becomes available.

