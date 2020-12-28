Saskatoon house fire causes estimated $275K in damages

Damages are estimated at $275,000 following a house fire in Saskatoon’s Silverspring neighbourhood this past weekend.
The Saskatoon Fire Department received a 9-1-1 call reporting fire in a wall at a residence at around 2:15 p.m. on Dec. 27.
Fire was discovered venting from a rear window which was soon followed by flames breaking out of a second window of a home in the 200 block of Rever Road, according to a press release.
Firefighters said they knocked down the flames with water and entered the building to confirm all occupants had evacuated.
The fire investigator said the blaze started in a wall above a wood stove.
Fire destroys Ituna Hotel in Saskatchewan
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments