Christmas fire damages two Saskatoon homes

A fire on the evening of Christmas Day damaged two homes in Saskatoon’s Riversdale neighbourhood, fire officials say.

Members of the Saskatoon Fire Department were called to a house in the 400 block of Avenue I South at about 10:30 p.m., responding with seven fire trucks.

When they arrived, firefighters saw one house fully engulfed in flames and that the fire had spread to the home next door, according to a statement.

They immediately began spraying water through the windows and searched the second house as soon as the fire was under control.

They found it to be empty and a battalion chief confirmed the house was vacant.

Fire crews were able to contain the flames on the first house around 11 p.m. and began their search inside. They confirmed everyone who lived there was outside and safe and no one was hurt.

The fire department is still investigating what caused the fire and could not provide a damage estimate when contacted on Saturday morning.