Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Christmas fire damages two Saskatoon homes

By Nathaniel Dove Global News
A fire on Christmas Day damaged two houses in Saskatoon's Riverdale neighbourhood. No one was hurt and the fire department is investigating the cause.
A fire on Christmas Day damaged two houses in Saskatoon's Riverdale neighbourhood. No one was hurt and the fire department is investigating the cause. Brady Ratzlaff / Global News

A fire on the evening of Christmas Day damaged two homes in Saskatoon’s Riversdale neighbourhood, fire officials say.

Members of the Saskatoon Fire Department were called to a house in the 400 block of Avenue I South at about 10:30 p.m., responding with seven fire trucks.

When they arrived, firefighters saw one house fully engulfed in flames and that the fire had spread to the home next door, according to a statement.

Trending Stories

Read more: Fire causes $150K in damage to house in Saskatoon’s Buena Vista neighbourhood

They immediately began spraying water through the windows and searched the second house as soon as the fire was under control.

They found it to be empty and a battalion chief confirmed the house was vacant.

Story continues below advertisement

Fire crews were able to contain the flames on the first house around 11 p.m. and began their search inside. They confirmed everyone who lived there was outside and safe and no one was hurt.

The fire department is still investigating what caused the fire and could not provide a damage estimate when contacted on Saturday morning.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
FireChristmasSaskatchewan NewsSaskatoon Fire DepartmentSaskatoon NewsSaskatoon FireSaskatoon Christmas
Flyers
More weekly flyers