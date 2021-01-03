Saskatoon garage fire in Silverwood Heights neighbourhood

Send this page to someone via email

A garage fire broke out in Saskatoon’s Silverwood Heights neighbourhood on Sunday.

Callers reported the flames in the 200 block of Gathercole Crescent at around 2:55 p.m., according to the Saskatoon Fire Department.

Firefighters advanced hoses to the attached garage to knock down flames which extended into the roof, the fire department said. Officials said a search of the home confirmed occupants evacuated the house safely.

The fire investigator remains on scene working to determine the cause of the fire.

A damage estimate was not provided. At least one vehicle in the garage appeared to be significantly damaged.

