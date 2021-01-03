Menu

Fire

Saskatoon garage fire in Silverwood Heights neighbourhood

By Thomas Piller Global News
Saskatoon firefighters were called to a blaze on Gathercole Crescent around 2:55 p.m. on Jan. 3.
Saskatoon firefighters were called to a blaze on Gathercole Crescent around 2:55 p.m. on Jan. 3. Brady Ratzlaff / Global News

A garage fire broke out in Saskatoon’s Silverwood Heights neighbourhood on Sunday.

Callers reported the flames in the 200 block of Gathercole Crescent at around 2:55 p.m., according to the Saskatoon Fire Department.

Read more: Indoor garbage fire causes injury, $150K damage to Saskatoon home

Firefighters advanced hoses to the attached garage to knock down flames which extended into the roof, the fire department said. Officials said a search of the home confirmed occupants evacuated the house safely.

The fire investigator remains on scene working to determine the cause of the fire.

A damage estimate was not provided. At least one vehicle in the garage appeared to be significantly damaged.

Click to play video 'Fire destroys Ituna Hotel in Saskatchewan' Fire destroys Ituna Hotel in Saskatchewan
Fire destroys Ituna Hotel in Saskatchewan – Dec 11, 2020
