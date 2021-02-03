Jesse Puljujarvi scores twice as Edmonton Oilers sweep Ottawa Senators

Send this page to someone via email

Jesse Puljujari scored twice as the Edmonton Oilers downed the Ottawa Senators 4-2 Tuesday night at Rogers Place.

The Oilers have won three straight games to even their record at 6-6.

Darnell Nurse opened the scoring halfway through the first when his point shot deflected off Austin Watson and beat Marcus Hogberg.

Puljujarvi posted his first of the season, driving to the net and tucking his own rebound behind Marcus Hogberg. Leon Draisaitl deposited a wrister from the right-wing 1:44 later to make it 3-0.

Puljujarvi tipped in an Evan Bouchard shot five-and-a-half minutes into the second. It was Bouchard’s first NHL assist.

Rookie Tim Stutzle scored the only goal of the third with 29 seconds left.

Mikko Koskinen made 24 saves for the win in goal. Draisaitl and Connor McDavid both extended their point streaks to eight games.

The Oilers will play in Calgary on Saturday.