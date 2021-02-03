Menu

Sports

Jesse Puljujarvi scores twice as Edmonton Oilers sweep Ottawa Senators

By Reid Wilkins 630CHED
Posted February 3, 2021 12:50 am
Edmonton Oilers' William Lagesson (84) and Jesse Puljujarvi (13) celebrate a goal against the Ottawa Senators during first period NHL action in Edmonton on Tuesday, February 2, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson.
Edmonton Oilers' William Lagesson (84) and Jesse Puljujarvi (13) celebrate a goal against the Ottawa Senators during first period NHL action in Edmonton on Tuesday, February 2, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

Jesse Puljujari scored twice as the Edmonton Oilers downed the Ottawa Senators 4-2 Tuesday night at Rogers Place.

The Oilers have won three straight games to even their record at 6-6.

Darnell Nurse opened the scoring halfway through the first when his point shot deflected off Austin Watson and beat Marcus Hogberg.

Puljujarvi posted his first of the season, driving to the net and tucking his own rebound behind Marcus Hogberg. Leon Draisaitl deposited a wrister from the right-wing 1:44 later to make it 3-0.

Read more: Edmonton Oilers strike for eight goals against the Ottawa Senators

Puljujarvi tipped in an Evan Bouchard shot five-and-a-half minutes into the second. It was Bouchard’s first NHL assist.

Rookie Tim Stutzle scored the only goal of the third with 29 seconds left.

Mikko Koskinen made 24 saves for the win in goal. Draisaitl and Connor McDavid both extended their point streaks to eight games.

The Oilers will play in Calgary on Saturday.

NHLEdmonton sportsEdmonton OilersRogers PlaceConnor McDavidOttawa Senatorsedmonton hockeyjesse puljuarvi
