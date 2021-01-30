Connor McDavid scores epic goal and OT winner as Edmonton Oilers top Leafs

Send this page to someone via email

Connor McDavid scored a jaw-dropping goal and added the overtime winner as the Edmonton Oilers outlasted the Toronto Maple Leafs 4-3 Saturday night at Rogers Place.

Mikko Lehtonen put his hand on the puck in the crease early in the first period, and Tyler Ennis was awarded a penalty shot. However, he shot wide.

Dominik Kahun registered his first as an Oiler with 8:32 left in the first. After fanning on his initial shot, Kahun lifted the second try past Freddie Andersen.

William Nylander tied the game, but the Oilers regained the lead with 13.1 seconds left in the period. McDavid flipped a pass from behind the net to Josh Archibald, who buried his second of the season.

Read more: Edmonton Oilers rally but fall short against Toronto Maple Leafs

Story continues below advertisement

McDavid scored a highlight reel goal 6:13 into the second. On the power play, he took the puck deep in his own end and stormed up ice. Once over the Leafs blue line, McDavid maneuvered around Jake Muzzin and beat Andersen blocker side.

The Leafs came back with two goals in 1:08 from Auston Matthews and Zach Hyman.

Both goalies made huge saves in the third. Mikko Koskinen dove to make a glove stop on Mitch Marner halfway through the period. With ten seconds left, Archibald had an open look on a two-on-one, only to be denied by Andersen.

Overtime lasted 42 seconds. Leon Draisaitl sifted a pass to McDavid, who tapped the puck home.

Ethan Bear was hit with a puck shot into the Oilers bench early in the third period. He didn’t return to the game.

The Oilers, 4-6, will host Ottawa Sunday at 7 p.m. Coverage on 630 CHED starts with the Face-off Show at 5:30 p.m.