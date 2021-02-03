Coronavirus: Latest developments in the Greater Toronto Area on Feb. 3

Send this page to someone via email

Here are the latest developments on the coronavirus pandemic in the Greater Toronto Area for Wednesday.

Ontario government expected to announce school reopening plan Wednesday

Ontario will announce today whether schools in regions hardest hit by COVID-19 can reopen next week for in-person learning.

The decision will follow a recommendation from the province’s chief medical officer of health, Dr. David Williams.

Status of cases in the GTA

Ontario reported a total of 1,172 new cases on Wednesday.

Of those:

444 were in Toronto

199 were in Peel Region

110 were in York Region

42 were in Durham Region

24 were in Halton Region

Ontario reports 1,172 new coronavirus cases, 67 more deaths

Ontario is reporting 1,172 new cases of the coronavirus on Wednesday, bringing the provincial total to 272,097.

The daily case total comes amid the provincial government and Toronto Public Health’s migration and reconciling of data, which has been impacting daily counts for several days.

The death toll in the province has risen to 6,305 as 67 more deaths were reported.

Resolved cases increased by 1,745 from the previous day. The government said 52,418 tests were processed in the last 24 hours.

Cases, deaths and outbreaks in Ontario long-term care homes

According to the Ministry of Long-Term Care, there have been 3,601 deaths reported among residents and patients in long-term care homes across Ontario which is an increase of 23 deaths. Eleven virus-related deaths in total have been reported among staff.

There are 216 current outbreaks in homes, which is a decrease of eight from the previous day.

The ministry also indicated there are currently 763 active cases among long-term care residents and 801 active cases among staff — down by 92 cases and down by 37 cases, respectively, in the last day.

NOTE: This story will be updated throughout the day.

— With files from The Canadian Press.