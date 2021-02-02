No people injured but dog, bunny dead after Calgary basement fire

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Some Calgary homeowners lost their dog and rabbit to a basement fire on Tuesday.

The Calgary Fire Department responded to a bungalow on Manora Hill N.E. after 3 p.m.

When the couple who lives there arrived home, they saw smoke emerging and called 911.

“The fire resulted in significant damage to the basement and heavy smoke damage throughout the entire house,” the CFD said in a news release.

“It is unknown if there were working smoke alarms at the time of the fire.”

Firefighters responded to a basement blaze in northeast Calgary on Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021. Global News

No injuries to humans were reported.

Story continues below advertisement

The cause is under investigation.