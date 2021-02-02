Menu

Fire

No people injured but dog, bunny dead after Calgary basement fire

By Kaylen Small Global News
Posted February 2, 2021 7:55 pm
Firefighters responded to a basement blaze in northeast Calgary on Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021.
Firefighters responded to a basement blaze in northeast Calgary on Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021.

Some Calgary homeowners lost their dog and rabbit to a basement fire on Tuesday.

The Calgary Fire Department responded to a bungalow on Manora Hill N.E. after 3 p.m.

When the couple who lives there arrived home, they saw smoke emerging and called 911.

“The fire resulted in significant damage to the basement and heavy smoke damage throughout the entire house,” the CFD said in a news release.

“It is unknown if there were working smoke alarms at the time of the fire.”

Firefighters responded to a basement blaze in northeast Calgary on Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021.
Firefighters responded to a basement blaze in northeast Calgary on Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021.

No injuries to humans were reported.

Story continues below advertisement

The cause is under investigation.

