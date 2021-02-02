3 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kingston region, 12 active

Send this page to someone via email

KFL&A Public Health is reporting three new cases of COVID-19 in the region Tuesday.

With no new recoveries, the area’s active cases have risen to 12.

According to a tweet from the health unit, two elementary school-age males have contracted the disease, as well as a woman in her 40s.

The health unit’s dashboard is reporting a new outbreak with two cases linked. The health unit has the outbreak listed as “other services” and said it was “unable to provide additional information on the type of services in the ‘other’ category.”

There is also currently one person hospitalized in an intensive care unit with COVID-19.

Since the pandemic began, there have been 670 cases in total, with 657 resolved cases and one death.

