Canada

3 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kingston region, 12 active

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
KFL&A Public Health is reporting three new cases, and one new COVID-19 outbreak in the region Tuesday.
KFL&A Public Health is reporting three new cases, and one new COVID-19 outbreak in the region Tuesday.

KFL&A Public Health is reporting three new cases of COVID-19 in the region Tuesday.

With no new recoveries, the area’s active cases have risen to 12.

According to a tweet from the health unit, two elementary school-age males have contracted the disease, as well as a woman in her 40s.

Read more: Kingston U.K. COVID-19 variant likely spread to 4 other people in the region

The health unit’s dashboard is reporting a new outbreak with two cases linked. The health unit has the outbreak listed as “other services” and said it was “unable to provide additional information on the type of services in the ‘other’ category.”

Trending Stories

There is also currently one person hospitalized in an intensive care unit with COVID-19.

Since the pandemic began, there have been 670 cases in total, with 657 resolved cases and one death.

