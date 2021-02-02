Nova Scotia first province to adopt Hansen Foundation curriculum in schools

Send this page to someone via email

HALIFAX – Nova Scotia’s Education Department is teaming up with the Rick Hansen Foundation to provide inclusion and accessibility teaching materials to the province’s schools.

The free online programs are now available to teachers and include access to foundation ambassadors and a series of lesson plan ideas for primary and high schools.

Hansen says the province is the first in the country to modify its curriculum by adopting his foundation’s resources.

Leah Fumerton, who teachers Grades 1 and 2 at Fairview Heights Elementary in Halifax, says she notices a genuine desire among her students to promote inclusion and accessibility.

Fumerton says students want to better understand the experiences of those who don’t feel included.

Education Minister Zach Churchill says the program is part of the province’s broader accessibility agenda and commitment to make Nova Scotia inclusive by 2030.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 2, 2021.