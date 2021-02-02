Menu

Education

Nova Scotia first province to adopt Hansen Foundation curriculum in schools

By Staff The Canadian Press
Click to play video 'Early childhood educators in Nova Scotia renew annual call for equal pay' Early childhood educators in Nova Scotia renew annual call for equal pay
Early childhood educators in Nova Scotia are renewing their annual call for equal pay between those working in childcare centres and those employed in the province’s pre-primary program. As Elizabeth McSheffrey reports, the wage gap remains stark.

HALIFAX – Nova Scotia’s Education Department is teaming up with the Rick Hansen Foundation to provide inclusion and accessibility teaching materials to the province’s schools.

The free online programs are now available to teachers and include access to foundation ambassadors and a series of lesson plan ideas for primary and high schools.

Read more: Accessibility advocates say Peggy’s Cove viewing deck will ensure safe access for all

Hansen says the province is the first in the country to modify its curriculum by adopting his foundation’s resources.

Leah Fumerton, who teachers Grades 1 and 2 at Fairview Heights Elementary in Halifax, says she notices a genuine desire among her students to promote inclusion and accessibility.

Trending Stories

Fumerton says students want to better understand the experiences of those who don’t feel included.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video 'Marking 32 years since Rick Hansen’s “Man in Motion” World Tour' Marking 32 years since Rick Hansen’s “Man in Motion” World Tour
Marking 32 years since Rick Hansen’s “Man in Motion” World Tour – May 22, 2019

Education Minister Zach Churchill says the program is part of the province’s broader accessibility agenda and commitment to make Nova Scotia inclusive by 2030.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 2, 2021.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
EducationAccessibilityZach ChurchillNova Scotia EducationCurriculumRick HansenRick Hansen Foundationaccessibility curriculumEducation Nova ScotiaFairview Heights ElementaryLeah Fumerton
