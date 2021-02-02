Chatham, Ont., police say bank robberies suspect had just been released from custody

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Chatham, Ont., say a man arrested for failing to attend court to provide a DNA sample has been identified by police as the same suspect wanted in connection with two bank robberies less than two hours later.

According to police, the man was arrested at 8:50 a.m. Tuesday, the DNA Order was completed, and the man was released from custody just before 10 a.m.

Police say less than 15 minutes later, officers were called to reports of a robbery at the CIBC on King Street. The suspect presented a note to the teller but fled before getting any cash, police say.

Twelve minutes after that, at 10:20 a.m., police were called to another robbery at the Scotia Bank on King Street. In that case, police say the suspect “presented a note to the teller and was given an undisclosed amount of cash.”

No injuries were reported in either incident.

Police say the suspect was quickly identified “as the same man who was just released from custody” and he was arrested at 10:30 a.m.

A 31-year-old Chatham man is facing two counts of robbery.

