Calgary Stampeders sign long snapper Aaron Crawford

Send this page to someone via email

The Calgary Stampeders have signed Canadian long snapper Aaron Crawford.

The native of Medicine Hat, Alta., played in 98 games with Hamilton from 2013 to 2019.

Crawford has 23 career special-teams tackles.

Read more: Calgary Stampeders sign veteran Canadian linebacker Cory Greenwood

The Saint Mary’s University product made Grey Cup appearances with Hamilton in 2014 and 2019.

“I’d like to say, it’s a blessing being able to come home to Alberta,” Crawford said in a statement. “It’s been a long road back. Absolutely surreal to be suiting up for the first professional football team I ever watched live.”

Advertisement

Related News Calgary Stampeders sign American defensive back Raheem Wilson