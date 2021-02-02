Menu

Sports

Calgary Stampeders sign long snapper Aaron Crawford

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 2, 2021 1:28 pm
BC Lions receiver Ryan Lankford, 17, is tackled by Hamilton Tiger-Cats Aaron Crawford during second half CFL football game action in Hamilton, Ontario on Saturday, August 10, 2019.
BC Lions receiver Ryan Lankford, 17, is tackled by Hamilton Tiger-Cats Aaron Crawford during second half CFL football game action in Hamilton, Ontario on Saturday, August 10, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jon Blacker

The Calgary Stampeders have signed Canadian long snapper Aaron Crawford.

The native of Medicine Hat, Alta., played in 98 games with Hamilton from 2013 to 2019.

Crawford has 23 career special-teams tackles.

Read more: Calgary Stampeders sign veteran Canadian linebacker Cory Greenwood

The Saint Mary’s University product made Grey Cup appearances with Hamilton in 2014 and 2019.

“I’d like to say, it’s a blessing being able to come home to Alberta,” Crawford said in a statement. “It’s been a long road back. Absolutely surreal to be suiting up for the first professional football team I ever watched live.”

© 2021 The Canadian Press
CFLCanadian Football LeagueCalgary StampedersCalgary SportsCalgary FootballAaron CrawfordAaron Crawford StampedersStampeders sign Aaron Crawford
