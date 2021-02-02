COVID-19 vaccinations begin in Ontario fly-in First Nations

Send this page to someone via email

Vaccine teams have begun immunizing people against COVID-19 in northern Ontario fly-in First Nations as part of an initiative called Operation Remote Immunity.

The program will see those who are age 18 and older get inoculated against COVID-19 in 31 Nishnawbe Aski Nation (NAN) fly-in communities and Moosonee, Ont., over the next three months.

On Monday, Neskantaga First Nation Chief Chris Moonias got vaccinated against the novel coronavirus. He was the first to be inoculated in his community.

“I just got my shot, my vaccine. I got to wait here for 15 minutes so I don’t develop any symptoms,” Moonias said in a Facebook Live video Monday.

“Let’s protect the communities, let’s protect our people. Let’s beat this virus.”

According to Moonias, there were about 40 community members vaccinated Monday and 30 immunized Tuesday, with more coming in the following days.

The vaccine plane has arrived in Neskantaga FN along with a medivac plane which will be on standby in case of emergencies. There’s an hour delay in starting the vaccinations. I’ll be on Facebook Live when i get my shot. pic.twitter.com/zptgnFLph6 — Chris Moonias (@can_ndn) February 1, 2021

“The number of community members giving their consent to receive the vaccine is encouraging. I look forward to this momentum continuing within the coming days as more teams enter our community,” NAN Grand Chief Alvin Fiddler said in a statement Monday.

“We all have a part to play in ending this pandemic. This includes receiving the vaccine if you can to protect those in your community who are not eligible to receive it.”

COVID-19 immunizations also began in Weenusk First Nation on Jan. 26. Vaccine teams are also visiting Slate Falls, Muskrat Dam, Fort Severn, Webequie and Kashechewan this week.

“Residents of fly-in First Nations communities are at disproportionate risk during the pandemic,” Ontario’s Indigenous affairs minister, Greg Rickford, said in a statement.

“Operation Remote Immunity is a critical part of Ontario’s phased vaccination rollout plan to protect the most vulnerable populations in the province.”

According to officials, under 2,000 vaccine doses have been administered in northern Ontario First Nations so far.

The vaccine plan for remote First Nations in Ontario is a collaboration between NAN, Ornge, Ontario’s ministries of health, Indigenous affairs, solicitor general, and natural resources and forestry, in addition to federal government partners.

Operation Remote Immunity will deliver the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine to members of remote Ontario First Nations.

The Ontario government said vaccination team members have been fully immunized against COVID-19 and have undergone cultural training.

One of our Thunder Bay vaccination teams were also up early this morning as they prepared to offer community vaccinations in Slate Falls. This includes loading up all necessary supplies & preparing #COVID19 vaccines for safe transport at required temperatures. #OpRemoteImmunity pic.twitter.com/6FWYN2dg6w — Ornge (@Ornge) February 2, 2021

Vaccination teams are under the direction of Ornge and are represented by Weeneebayko Area Health Authority, the Sioux Lookout First Nations Health Authority, the First Nations Inuit Health Branch, the Northern Ontario School of Medicine, Queen’s University, the University of Toronto, northern Paramedic Services and the Porcupine Health Unit, among others.

The Ontario government said planning is underway for vaccine distribution to additional First Nations and to urban Indigenous populations.

