Environment

Snowfall warning issued for Calgary and mountain parks

By Melissa Gilligan Global News
Click to play video 'Storm chaser during summer, Calgary photographer now captures ‘absolutely mind-blowing’ snowflake photos' Storm chaser during summer, Calgary photographer now captures ‘absolutely mind-blowing’ snowflake photos
Some people in Calgary might be getting a little tired of looking out the window and seeing more snow out there. But as Gil Tucker shows us, for one man it’s a great opportunity to take a very close look at a winter wonderland.

Environment Canada issued a snowfall warning for Calgary on Tuesday, saying a total of 10 to 15 centimetres of snow is expected.

The national weather agency said snow will begin falling on Tuesday night.

“Rapidly accumulating snow could make travel difficult over some locations,” Environment Canada cautioned. “Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow.”

“Most areas will see a widespread five to 10 centimetres, with some localized areas seeing 10 to 15 centimetres by (Wednesday) morning.”

Read more: Calgary blanketed in 40 cm of snow as winter storm blows through

Snowfall warnings are issued when significant snowfall is expected.

A snowfall warning was also issued for areas surrounding Calgary including Airdrie, Cochrane, Olds, Sundre, Okotoks, High River and Claresholm.

Additionally, a snowfall warning was issued for Kananaskis, Canmore, Banff National Park and Jasper National Park.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
