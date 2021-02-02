Snowfall warning issued for Calgary and mountain parks

Send this page to someone via email

Environment Canada issued a snowfall warning for Calgary on Tuesday, saying a total of 10 to 15 centimetres of snow is expected.

The national weather agency said snow will begin falling on Tuesday night.

“Rapidly accumulating snow could make travel difficult over some locations,” Environment Canada cautioned. “Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow.”

“Most areas will see a widespread five to 10 centimetres, with some localized areas seeing 10 to 15 centimetres by (Wednesday) morning.”

Snowfall warnings are issued when significant snowfall is expected.

A snowfall warning was also issued for areas surrounding Calgary including Airdrie, Cochrane, Olds, Sundre, Okotoks, High River and Claresholm.

Additionally, a snowfall warning was issued for Kananaskis, Canmore, Banff National Park and Jasper National Park.