No more active cases of COVID-19 at Joyceville Institution after major outbreak

Correctional Service Canada (CSC) is reporting zero active cases of COVID-19 at Joyceville Institution, which experienced a serious outbreak of the disease over the last two months.

According to CSC, as of Sunday, all cases among inmates at the penitentiary had resolved. KFL&A Public Health’s COVID-19 dashboard also says all 16 cases among staff members at the institutions are also resolved.

An outbreak was declared at the federal prison on Dec. 17, 2020, with initially over 80 inmates infected.

According to corrections, a total of 160 inmates contracted the coronavirus over December and January.

The last cases recovered late last week, when the data was last updated.

Nevertheless, the outbreak remains active. It won’t be declared over until two weeks after the last case was resolved.