Canada

No more active cases of COVID-19 at Joyceville Institution after major outbreak

By Shauna Cunningham Global News
All inmate and staff cases have resolved at Joyceville Institution after a major COVID-19 outbreak at the penitentiary.
The Canadian Press / Lars Hagberg

Correctional Service Canada (CSC) is reporting zero active cases of COVID-19 at Joyceville Institution, which experienced a serious outbreak of the disease over the last two months.

According to CSC, as of Sunday, all cases among inmates at the penitentiary had resolved. KFL&A Public Health’s COVID-19 dashboard also says all 16 cases among staff members at the institutions are also resolved.

Corrections confirms 80 inmates, 4 staff members infected with COVID-19 at Kingston prison

An outbreak was declared at the federal prison on Dec. 17, 2020, with initially over 80 inmates infected.

According to corrections, a total of 160 inmates contracted the coronavirus over December and January.

The last cases recovered late last week, when the data was last updated.

Nevertheless, the outbreak remains active. It won’t be declared over until two weeks after the last case was resolved.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19Covid 19 kingstonjoyceville institutioncoronavirus joycevillejoyceville outbreakoutbreak joyceville
