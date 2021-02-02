1 arrested after police seize firearm, purple fentanyl in Lindsay, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

A Brampton, Ont., man faces drug and weapon charges following an investigation in Lindsay.

On Monday afternoon, the City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service’s drug unit attended a home on Lindsay Street North as part of its investigation. There they arrested one individual who was allegedly in possession of a loaded firearm and a quantity of purple fentanyl.

Christopher Moyles, 22 of Brampton, was charged with drug possession for the purpose of trafficking, possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5,000 and five firearm-related offences.

He was held in custody and is scheduled for a bail hearing in court in Lindsay on Tuesday, police said.

Advertisement