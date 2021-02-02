Coronavirus: Ontario won’t make Feb. 5 goal of vaccinating all LTC, high-risk retirement residents

Send this page to someone via email

TORONTO — The Ontario government says supply delays mean it won’t meet its goal of giving all nursing-home residents the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine by Friday.

The province says it will now take until Feb. 10 to give the first shot to all long-term care, high-risk retirement and First Nations elder care home residents.

The government says it expects to receive about 80 per cent fewer doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine over the first two weeks of this month.

It says shipments are set to return nearly to previously expected levels starting Feb. 15.

Ontario also expects to receive approximately 20 per cent fewer Moderna shots this week.

The province says that once its supply stabilizes, it will expand immunization efforts to once again give vaccines to long-term care staff and essential caregivers.

A total of 344,615 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ontario so far.