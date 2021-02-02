Peterborough man assaults security guard, breaches order to avoid Water St. business: police

Send this page to someone via email

For the second time in three days, a Peterborough man is facing charges related to a break and enter at the same Water Street business.

Around noon Monday, Peterborough Police Service officers responded to a report of an unwanted person at the business. Police searched the premises but did not locate a suspect.

Read more: Peterborough man arrested following Water Street business break and enter

Police determined the suspect is the same individual who had been arrested on Saturday on break and enter charges. They also learned that the suspect had struck and punched a security guard during the Saturday incident. The security guard received minor injuries.

Several hours later, police were notified by the City of Kawartha Lakes OPP that they had arrested the suspect on an unrelated matter.

Story continues below advertisement

Bryce McHugh, 27, was returned to the city and charged with break and enter, assault, assault with a weapon, failure to comply with an order to stay away from the Water Street business, and failure to comply with a probation order to keep the peace and be of good behaviour.

The accused was held in custody and will appear in court on Tuesday.