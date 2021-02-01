Coronavirus: Active cases drop to 33 for Peterborough and area

Send this page to someone via email

Peterborough Public Health reports two new cases of COVID-19 and 16 more resolved cases over the past 48 hours.

On Monday at 4:20 p.m., the health unit’s COVID-19 tracker update reports 545 cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic was declared (case data was not published on Sunday due to a provincial system update).

Of the 545 cases, 504 are resolved — 16 more since Saturday — leaving 33 active cases, down from 48 reported on Saturday (which saw six new cases and five more resolved).

Outbreaks also remain active at the following locations:

Peterborough Retirement Residence, declared on Jan. 26, with one resident and one staff case.

Peterborough Regional Health Centre, declared Jan. 21 with one patient in the A2/B2 unit (stroke rehab).

Regency Retirement Home in Lakefield, declared Jan. 17. Details unavailable.

Since March 2020, there have been 22 outbreaks in the health unit’s jurisdiction of Peterborough, Peterborough County, Hiawatha First Nation and Curve Lake First Nation. One hundred and one of the 545 cases have been linked to outbreaks, the health unit reports.

Peterborough Regional Health Centre reports Monday that there are currently seven patients with COVID-19 at the hospital — down from 12 reported on Friday. There have been 12 patient transfers from other areas as part of provincial directives.

The health unit reports that since the pandemic began, there have been 23 hospitalized cases, three of which required the intensive care unit.

There have been eight deaths related to the pandemic, the most recent on Friday after an individual living in a congregate setting died in hospital, the health unit notes.

To date, more than 41,600 people have been tested for the novel coronavirus — approximately one in four people.

To get tested for COVID-19, book an online appointment. Testing for those without symptoms or with mild symptoms is held at the Northcrest Arena. If you have COVID-19 symptoms and need to be assessed by a doctor, contact the PRHC’s COVID-19 Assessment Centre at 705-876-5086 to determine whether an appointment is required. This phone line is staffed from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily.

