Petition calls for lower speed limit following tragedy on Upper Gage Avenue

Send this page to someone via email

A 166-name petition calling for a lowering of the speed limit along a busy section of Upper Gage Avenue has been presented to Hamilton’s public works committee.

The petition calls for speeds to be reduced from 50 to 40 km/hr between Rymal Road and Stone Church Road.

It was along that stretch of road that 11-year-old Jude Strickland was struck and killed while walking home from Templemead Elementary School, by a driver who allegedly ran a red light and ignored a crossing guard on Dec 1.

The petition was presented to committee members by area resident Timothy Taylor, who says the change is “necessary” and “overdue” in light of the recent tragedy.

Story continues below advertisement

A part of his presentation, Taylor read a statement from Jude’s parents.

“It’s our hope as Jude’s parents that the City of Hamilton will make roads such as Upper Gage a safer place for kids to get home safely from school,” Jamie and Vanessa Strickland say.

“There is more to an efficient road system than simply getting motorists home sooner.”

Committee members are expected to debate the proposed speed limit change at their next meeting on Feb. 19, when they’ll also be presented with the results of a safety audit of Upper Gage Avenue, which was requested in the weeks after Jude’s death.

Ward 6 Coun. Tom Jackson says the safety audit will include various options, including realignment of the curb lane, photo radar and red-light cameras.

He notes that pedestrian countdown timers and digital speed signs have already been installed in response to the tragedy.