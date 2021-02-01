Update on Manitoba First Nations coronavirus vaccination coming

Send this page to someone via email

Health officials will give an update on how COVID-19 vaccination efforts are going on Manitoban First Nations Monday.

Dr. Marcia Anderson, Indigenous health and public health lead for the Manitoba First Nation Pandemic Response and Co-ordination Team, will be joined by Dr. Joss Reimer, medical lead for Manitoba’s Vaccination Implementation Task Force, for a 2 p.m. press conference.

Global News will stream the event live in this story.

1:24 Coronavirus: Manitoba outlines priority list for next round of COVID-19 vaccinations Coronavirus: Manitoba outlines priority list for next round of COVID-19 vaccinations

In early January the province said 5,300 doses of the Moderna vaccine were being shipped to cover all 63 First Nations communities in the province.

Story continues below advertisement

At the time, Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister said the initial groups in the communities that would receive priority for the vaccines would be essential health-care workers, people in care homes and the elderly.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Earlier in the day Monday, the Manitoba government said a total of 41,817 doses of vaccine have so far been administered across the province, including 32,461 first doses and 9,356 second doses.

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

Story continues below advertisement

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out. In situations where you can’t keep a safe distance from others, public health officials recommend the use of a non-medical face mask or covering to prevent spreading the respiratory droplets that can carry the virus. In some provinces and municipalities across the country, masks or face coverings are now mandatory in indoor public spaces.

For full COVID-19 coverage from Global News, click here.