Manitoba releases vaccination priority list

Send this page to someone via email

The province has released the plan for who will receive COVID-19 vaccinations next.

Currently, Manitoba First Nations and some health care workers are being vaccinated as supply exists. The timeframes below are entirely dependent on vaccination supplies and are approximations only. The timelines do not rely on vaccines that have yet to be approved.

The plan so far (essential workers may be added as additional vaccine products are approved for use in Canada):

Stage 1 (Jan-Feb)

No general population

Personal Care Home residents, residents living in high-risk facilities

Health care workers in critical care, emergency departments, long term care, designated COVID wards, lab workers who handle COVID-19, correctional facilities, emergency shelters, CLDS and CFS group homes, paramedics born before 1975, acute care facilities born before 1975, home care workers born before 1975, health care workers in designated COVID-19 testing and immunization clinics

Stage 2 (March-April)

General population age 80 and over, starting with manitobans over 95 and expanding by one-year increments until age 80

Residents of high and moderate risk congregate living facilities

Healthcare workers in acute care facilities, paramedics, home care

Healthcare workers over the age of 60 who provide direct care in primary care clinics, dental clinics, specialty physician clinics, diagnostic imaging, outpatient laboratories and surgical programs, elderly day programs,

all staff in licensed personal care homes, all staff over 60 in congregate living facilities

Stage 3 (Spring-Summer)

Manitobans over age 60, starting with over 75 and expanding by one year increments to 60

All staff in acute care facilities, primary care clinics, dental clinics, specialty physician clinics, diagnostic imaging, outpatient laboratories and surgical programs, elderly day programs, home care

All staff in congregate living facilities

All residents of congregate living facilities not reached in first stages

Stage 4: (Summer-Fall)

Manitobans aged 18 to 55, starting with over 55 and expanding by one-year increments

All remaining health care workers

More to come.

Advertisement