Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Peterborough man charged with drug trafficking after found asleep at wheel: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted February 1, 2021 11:24 am
peterborough-police2
Peterborough police found a man asleep at the wheel of a running vehicle and also located drugs in the vehicle. Peterborough Police Service

A Peterborough man is facing drug trafficking charges after a resident reported a suspicious vehicle to police early Saturday morning.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 6:30 a.m., officers were called about a suspicious vehicle parked for about an hour on Sunset Boulevard.

Read more: Peterbrough man charged with drug trafficking following suspected fatal opioid poisoning, police say

Police say when officers arrived, the vehicle was running and the driver was sleeping in the driver’s seat. Officers noticed various drug paraphernalia in the vehicle.

Shane Lustic, 28, of Peterborough was arrested and charged with four counts of possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking (suspected fentanyl, cocaine, crystal methamphetamine and methamphetamine pills) and one count of failure to comply with an undertaking to not possess or consume any intoxicating substance.

He was released on an undertaking and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Feb. 24.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
FentanylCocaineOpioid CrisisOpioidsDrug TraffickingPeterborough opioid crisisPeterborough opioidsPeterborugh crime
