Peterborough man charged with drug trafficking after found asleep at wheel: police

A Peterborough man is facing drug trafficking charges after a resident reported a suspicious vehicle to police early Saturday morning.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 6:30 a.m., officers were called about a suspicious vehicle parked for about an hour on Sunset Boulevard.

Police say when officers arrived, the vehicle was running and the driver was sleeping in the driver’s seat. Officers noticed various drug paraphernalia in the vehicle.

Shane Lustic, 28, of Peterborough was arrested and charged with four counts of possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking (suspected fentanyl, cocaine, crystal methamphetamine and methamphetamine pills) and one count of failure to comply with an undertaking to not possess or consume any intoxicating substance.

He was released on an undertaking and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Feb. 24.