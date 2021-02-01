Youth accused of first-degree murder of Sgt. Andrew Harnett back in court Monday

Send this page to someone via email

One of two people charged with first-degree murder in the death of a Calgary police officer is scheduled to be in court Monday morning.

Sgt. Andrew Harnett, 37, was killed on New Year’s Eve while conducting a traffic stop.

The youth, who was 17 at the time of the incident, is charged with first-degree murder in Harnett’s death along with 19-year-old Amir Abdulrahman.

Youth court judge Steve Lipton denied bail for the teenager but his lawyer made a responsible adult application. Under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, a youth can request to be placed in the care of a responsible adult rather than detained in police custody.

Story continues below advertisement

Judge Steve Lipton is expected to hand down his decision on the responsible adult application on Monday morning.