Crime

Youth accused of first-degree murder of Sgt. Andrew Harnett back in court Monday

By Jenna Freeman Global News
Sgt. Andrew Harnett, 37, was killed while conducting a traffic stop in Calgary on Dec. 31, 2020.
Sgt. Andrew Harnett, 37, was killed while conducting a traffic stop in Calgary on Dec. 31, 2020. Calgary Police Service handout

One of two people charged with first-degree murder in the death of a Calgary police officer is scheduled to be in court Monday morning.

Sgt. Andrew Harnett, 37, was killed on New Year’s Eve while conducting a traffic stop.

The youth, who was 17 at the time of the incident, is charged with first-degree murder in Harnett’s death along with 19-year-old Amir Abdulrahman.

Read more: Bail denied for youth accused in death of Calgary police officer Sgt. Andrew Harnett

Youth court judge Steve Lipton denied bail for the teenager but his lawyer made a responsible adult application. Under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, a youth can request to be placed in the care of a responsible adult rather than detained in police custody.

Judge Steve Lipton is expected to hand down his decision on the responsible adult application on Monday morning.

