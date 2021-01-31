Boeser scores twice as Vancouver Canucks down Winnipeg Jets 4-1

Send this page to someone via email

Brock Boeser had a pair of goals Saturday, as the Vancouver Canucks topped the Winnipeg Jets 4-1.

Rookie Nils Hoglander also scored for the Canucks (6-5-0), and Zack MacEwen found the back of the net in the second period.

Mason Appleton scored Winnipeg’s (5-3-0) lone tally early in the first frame, and Adam Lowry registered the assist.

Thatcher Demko made 23 saves to extend Vancouver’s win streak to four games.

Jets netminder Connor Hellebuyck stopped 35-of-38 shots.

Before Saturday’s result, Winnipeg had won 10 consecutive matchups between the two sides dating back to December 2016.

