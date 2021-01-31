Menu

Boeser scores twice as Vancouver Canucks down Winnipeg Jets 4-1

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 31, 2021 1:06 am
Thatcher Demko made 23 saves to extend Vancouver's win streak to four games.
Thatcher Demko made 23 saves to extend Vancouver's win streak to four games.

Brock Boeser had a pair of goals Saturday, as the Vancouver Canucks topped the Winnipeg Jets 4-1.

Rookie Nils Hoglander also scored for the Canucks (6-5-0), and Zack MacEwen found the back of the net in the second period.

Mason Appleton scored Winnipeg’s (5-3-0) lone tally early in the first frame, and Adam Lowry registered the assist.

Read more: Demko dynamite as Vancouver Canucks rout Ottawa Senators 5-1

Jets netminder Connor Hellebuyck stopped 35-of-38 shots.

Before Saturday’s result, Winnipeg had won 10 consecutive matchups between the two sides dating back to December 2016.

