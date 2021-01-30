Menu

Health

Coronavirus: Outbreak at Kamloops hospital has nearly grown 10-fold

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted January 30, 2021 7:51 pm
On Saturday, Interior Health announced that the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases at Royal Inland Hospital in Kamloops is now at 76.
On Saturday, Interior Health announced that the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases at Royal Inland Hospital in Kamloops is now at 76. Google Maps

The coronavirus outbreak at a hospital in Kamloops, B.C., has grown nearly ten-fold since it was first announced last week.

On Saturday, Interior Health announced that the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases at Royal Inland Hospital is now at 76.

That’s up from eight cases – six patients and two staff members in unit 6 South of the hospital — when Interior Health first announced the outbreak on Friday, Jan. 22.

Why experts say B.C. should get as close to 'COVID-zero' as possible

Of Saturday’s 76 cases, which is comprised of 27 patients and 49 staff members, 74 cases are considered to be active.

Health officials said no new deaths have been linked to the outbreak.

Saturday’s update included four new cases in unit 6 North.

Click to play video 'B.C. officials report 514 new cases of COVID-19, and five additional deaths' B.C. officials report 514 new cases of COVID-19, and five additional deaths
B.C. officials report 514 new cases of COVID-19, and five additional deaths

“Although an outbreak is now declared on units 6 South and 6 North, there is no indication of COVID-19 spread to other areas of the hospital,” Interior Health said.

Trending Stories

“All staff and physicians who worked on 6 North during the potentially infectious period are being tested for COVID-19.”

Interior Health said precautions are in place to prevent further COVID-19 transmission at RIH, and that all staff members who have tested positive are isolating at home, adding that none have been hospitalized.

Click to play video 'More vaccine supply issues in B.C.' More vaccine supply issues in B.C.
More vaccine supply issues in B.C.
