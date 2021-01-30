2 ice fishers found dead in Manitoba

Send this page to someone via email

Two people who went ice fishing were found dead Saturday morning.

Manitoba RCMP were called shortly after 7 a.m. to a report of two unresponsive people in an ice fishing tent on the ice in the RM of St. Clements.

RCMP say this was just north of the entrance to the river on CIL Road near Selkirk.

A man and woman, both 52 years old from Winnipeg, were transported to hospital, where they were pronounced dead.

Police say foul play is not suspected but the cause of death needs to be confirmed by autopsies.

Carbon monoxide poisoning is considered a possibility in their deaths.

The investigation is ongoing.

