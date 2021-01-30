Menu

2 ice fishers found dead in Manitoba

By Amber McGuckin Global News
Feb. 10: This Your Saskatchewan ice fishing photo was taken at Buffalo Pound Lake by Chris Halliday.
File

Two people who went ice fishing were found dead Saturday morning.

Manitoba RCMP were called shortly after 7 a.m. to a report of two unresponsive people in an ice fishing tent on the ice in the RM of St. Clements.

RCMP say this was just north of the entrance to the river on CIL Road near Selkirk.

Read more: OPP issue warning about thin ice after man dies in Bay of Quinte

A man and woman, both 52 years old from Winnipeg, were transported to hospital, where they were pronounced dead.

Police say foul play is not suspected but the cause of death needs to be confirmed by autopsies.

Carbon monoxide poisoning is considered a possibility in their deaths.

The investigation is ongoing.

Click to play video 'Ice safety and tips to know ahead of winter fishing this season' Ice safety and tips to know ahead of winter fishing this season
Ice safety and tips to know ahead of winter fishing this season – Jan 13, 2020
