Canada

OPP issue warning about thin ice after man dies in Bay of Quinte

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted January 11, 2021 10:38 am
OPP are urging people to stay off the ice after a man who fell through the ice of the Bay of Quinte died over the weekend.
OPP are urging people to stay off the ice after a man who fell through the ice of the Bay of Quinte died over the weekend. OPP

OPP are warning residents not to venture onto the ice after a man died in the Bay of Quinte over the weekend.

On Saturday, shortly after 5 p.m., OPP said a 23-year-old Belleville man fell through the ice in the Point Anne area of the bay.

OPP officers from Prince Edward County, Belleville and Trenton rushed to the area to search for the man.

Read more: Man dies after pickup truck crashes through lake ice north of Haliburton: OPP

On Sunday, OPP’s underwater search and recovery unit found the man’s body.

OPP are now urging people to stay off the ice.

“The temperatures have been erratic this winter and most ice is not thick enough to safely support people. Don’t put your own life, and the lives of first responders at risk,” an OPP statement said.

Click to play video 'Staying safe around open ice' Staying safe around open ice
Staying safe around open ice – Dec 31, 2020

Although the last few weeks have been cold, the next week will see several days with temperatures peaking above freezing levels, which will cause the ice to be more unstable.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
