Sports

Toronto Blue Jays sign infielder Marcus Semien to 1-year contract

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 30, 2021 1:26 pm

TORONTO — The Toronto Blue Jays and infielder Marcus Semien have agreed to a one-year contract worth US$18-million.

The 30-year-old from San Francisco had a .223 batting average with the Oakland Athletics last season.

Semien totalled nine doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 23 RBI in 53 games.

Read more: Toronto Blue Jays sign All-Star outfielder George Springer

The right-handed hitter finished third in American League MVP voting in 2019 when he hit .285 with 83 extra-base hits playing all 162 games.

Semien was a sixth-round draft pick of the White Sox in 2011 and played two seasons in Chicago before he was dealt to Oakland in 2014.

The six-foot, 195-pound infielder carries a .254 batting average through 858 career MLB games.

He’s amassed a career 170 doubles, 22 triples and 115 home runs.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
