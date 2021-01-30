Teen arrested after speeding away from Saskatoon police in stolen SUV

Send this page to someone via email

A teenager accused of stealing an SUV and speeding away from Saskatoon police was found trying to hide in a garage overnight.

According to a police news release, the 17-year-old was first spotted just before 1:30 a.m. Saturday while driving a Honda CRV. The vehicle was speeding in the 100 block of 33rd Street West, leading officers to call off their pursuit.

The SUV was later found abandoned on a sidewalk, stuck in a snowbank in the 1100 block of Avenue F North. Officers contacted the vehicle’s owner and learned it was stolen.

With the help of the police dog unit, officers tracked the suspect down a block away from the abandoned SUV. The teen was found attempting to hide in a garage he’d just broken into, according to police.

Police arrested the 17-year-old without incident. He faces charges of evading police, dangerous driving, vehicle theft and breaking and entering.

