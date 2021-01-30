Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Teen arrested after speeding away from Saskatoon police in stolen SUV

By Ryan Kessler Global News
Posted January 30, 2021 11:56 am
Teen arrested after speeding away from Saskatoon police in stolen SUV
A stolen SUV was found abandoned in a snowbank before Saskatoon police tracked a teenager to a nearby hiding place. File / Global News

A teenager accused of stealing an SUV and speeding away from Saskatoon police was found trying to hide in a garage overnight.

According to a police news release, the 17-year-old was first spotted just before 1:30 a.m. Saturday while driving a Honda CRV. The vehicle was speeding in the 100 block of 33rd Street West, leading officers to call off their pursuit.

Read more: Kidnapping, assault charges laid after woman taken from home in Saskatoon

The SUV was later found abandoned on a sidewalk, stuck in a snowbank in the 1100 block of Avenue F North. Officers contacted the vehicle’s owner and learned it was stolen.

Trending Stories

With the help of the police dog unit, officers tracked the suspect down a block away from the abandoned SUV. The teen was found attempting to hide in a garage he’d just broken into, according to police.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Blake Schreiner trial nears completion on anniversary of Tammy Brown’s death

Police arrested the 17-year-old without incident. He faces charges of evading police, dangerous driving, vehicle theft and breaking and entering.

Click to play video 'Protecting your vehicle from thieves' Protecting your vehicle from thieves
Protecting your vehicle from thieves – Jan 15, 2021
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Saskatoon PoliceSaskatoon Police ServiceBreak And EnterStolen CarSPScar theftEvade PoliceStolen SUVGarage Break-inspeeding suv
Flyers
More weekly flyers