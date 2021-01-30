Saskatoon police at scene of ‘barricaded person’ downtown

Send this page to someone via email

Officers have shut down a stretch of downtown roadway as they respond to a “barricaded person,” according to a Saskatoon police news release.

The release sent just after 7 a.m. did not state why police needed to attend or when officers arrived on scene, but said the incident is in the 300 block of 4th Avenue South.

As a result, officers have closed 19th Street East to traffic between 3rd Avenue and 4th Avenue.

Police ask the public to avoid the area. An additional news release is expected once the restrictions are lifted.

