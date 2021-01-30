Menu

Canada

Saskatoon police at scene of ‘barricaded person’ downtown

By Ryan Kessler Global News
Saskatoon police at scene of ‘barricaded person’ downtown
Saskatoon police are asking people to avoid the area and have shut down 19th Street East between 3rd Avenue and 4th Avenue. Nathaniel Dove / Global News

Officers have shut down a stretch of downtown roadway as they respond to a “barricaded person,” according to a Saskatoon police news release.

The release sent just after 7 a.m. did not state why police needed to attend or when officers arrived on scene, but said the incident is in the 300 block of 4th Avenue South.

As a result, officers have closed 19th Street East to traffic between 3rd Avenue and 4th Avenue.

Police ask the public to avoid the area. An additional news release is expected once the restrictions are lifted.

