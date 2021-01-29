Man charged with second-degree murder after man’s death in northwest Edmonton

Send this page to someone via email

A 47-year-old man has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of a man in northwest Edmonton last weekend.

At around 10:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 23, police were called to a home in the area of 128 Avenue and 129 Street in the Athlone neighbourhood.

Terry Allen Maksymyszyn, 53, was found unconscious inside the home. CPR was performed on site before Maksymyszyn was taken to hospital. He died at around 4:20 a.m. the next morning, police said.

An autopsy was performed, but police are not releasing Maksymyszyn’s cause or manner of death.

On Thursday, Mark Robie Wheeler, 47, of Edmonton, was taken into custody and charged with second-degree murder.

Advertisement