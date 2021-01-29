St. Clements crash leads Manitoba RCMP to drugs, weapons

Send this page to someone via email

A Thursday night crash in the RM of St. Clements led to an arrest and seizure of drugs, weapons and other contraband, RCMP said.

The incident took place just before midnight when Selkirk RCMP were called to a single-vehicle crash on Highway 59.

Police said they found a vehicle stuck in the ditch. The driver, a 31-year-old man from Winnipeg, wasn’t hurt, but officers found that he was wanted on a warrant and that the vehicle was stolen.

A search of the vehicle turned up 86 grams of meth, eight grams of what police believe to be purple heroin, and cash.

A machete and a knife were found in the snow a short distance from the car.

The man is facing charges of driving while prohibited, possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose, possessing property obtained by crime, failure to comply, possession of break-in instruments, and two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking.

Selkirk RCMP continue to investigate.

