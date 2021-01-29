Menu

Crime

West Kelowna man receives 6-year sentence for vicious, unprovoked assault of elderly mother

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Kevin Barrett was accused of severely beating his mother, then driving her up a forest service road, rolling her over an embankment and leaving her for dead.
Kevin Barrett was accused of severely beating his mother, then driving her up a forest service road, rolling her over an embankment and leaving her for dead. Courtesy: Facebook

A B.C. man accused of trying to murder his elderly mother nearly two years ago was sentenced to six years in prison on Friday.

After pleading guilty to a lesser charge of aggravated assault earlier in the week, Kevin Barrett of West Kelowna was handed his jail sentence in B.C. Supreme Court in Kelowna.

Barrett was accused of severely beating his mother, Eleanor Holmes, 79, then driving her up a forest service road in the Central Okanagan, rolling her over an embankment and leaving her for dead.

Read more: Surprise guilty plea — Midway through trial, West Kelowna man admits aggravated assault

Holmes, covered in blood, was found by two passersby.

Barrett was arrested hours after the incident in April 2019. He was found at Holmes’ home in West Kelowna’s Westview Village Mobile Home Park.

He was charged with attempted murder and aggravated assault.

On Tuesday, Jan. 26, Barrett pleaded guilty to the lesser charge he had been facing. The plea came just before his mother was to testify against him.

The attempted murder charge against him was stayed.

Click to play video 'Attempted murder trial: Rescuer describes finding elderly West Kelowna victim' Attempted murder trial: Rescuer describes finding elderly West Kelowna victim
Attempted murder trial: Rescuer describes finding elderly West Kelowna victim – Jan 19, 2021

In earlier proceedings, court was told that Barrett was diagnosed with bipolar disorder as a child, and that his behaviour started to deteriorate as a teenager when he started drinking.

“Mr. Barrett’s mental illness and alcohol use have contributed towards his previous criminal behaviour,” said Crown prosecutor Patricia O’Neil said.

Having spent time in custody awaiting trial, Barrett received a credit of 899 days. That means he has about 3.5 years remaining. He’s also prohibited from communicating with his mother for the rest of his custodial sentence.

— More to come.

— With files from Jules Knox.

