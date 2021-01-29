Pedestrian hit on Highway 1 westbound Friday, snarling traffic

Send this page to someone via email

A pedestrian was transported to the hospital in critical condition Friday morning after being struck on Highway 1.

The person was hit near the Grandview Highway off-ramp around 7:30. a.m.

Vancouver commuters along Highway 1 westbound were caught up in the traffic as it backed up due to the incident, and multiple cars were pulled over on the side of the road.

There was visible damage to the windshield of one of the vehicles.

Police shut down three of the four lanes on Highway 1, snarling traffic and all alternate routes, traffic reporter Kaitlyn Herbst said.

Traffic was at one point backed up on the highway to the Brunette exit in Coquitlam, she added.

The lanes remain closed at this time.