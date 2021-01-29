Saskatchewan Small Business Emergency Payment program extended: province

Send this page to someone via email

The province announced it has extended the Saskatchewan Small Business Emergency Payment (SSBEP) program to help businesses cope with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Launched in April 2020, businesses will be eligible for an additional payment for January.

Since public health orders surrounding business restrictions have changed since the program was renewed for December, the province encourages businesses to re-evaluate their eligibility for December and January payments.

“Small and medium-sized businesses in the province continue to face challenges due to the global COVID-19 pandemic,” said Jeremy Harrison, trade and export development minister.

“Our government believes support for businesses is vital, and the extension of this program for the month of January 2021, as well as the other programs available, will help as we continue to move through this challenging period and towards economic recovery.”

SSBEP provided nearly $6 million in assistance to more than 1,500 applicants in the December period.

The province will accept applications for the December and/or January payment until March 2.

“Applicants will be eligible for up to $5,000 per month in funding, and those who qualified for the December intake of the SSBEP will not have to re-apply for January,” the province said in a press release on Friday.

“However, businesses will be contacted to attest that they remain eligible for the January payment.”

For further information on SSBEP businesses and other support programs visit the Saskatchewan government website.

