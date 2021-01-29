Early morning house fire in Brighton area under investigation: Northumberland OPP

Send this page to someone via email

Northumberland OPP are investigating an early morning house fire in the Municipality of Brighton on Friday.

According to police, around 3:30 a.m. emergency crews responded to a structure fire on Old Wooler Road, located between Lord and Grosjean roads near the community of Codrington, about 12 kilometres north of Brighton.

Firefighters from Brighton — with assistance from fire crews in Cramahe Township and Trent Hills — battled the blaze. The home was engulfed upon their arrival.

Brighton fire chief James Smith says the interior of the home was collapsing, leaving no chance for an interior attack on the fire. Firefighters also endured extreme cold temperatures.

“Flames were coming through the roof and through the windows,” said Smith. “It just started to collapse as firefighters were making a (defensive) attack.”

OPP say the Office of the Ontario Fire Marshal was contacted and will be attending to investigate.

An investigator and a supervisor have been dispatched to assist @OPP_News & @FireBrighton determine the cause of a serious house fire on Old Wooler Road in rural Brighton. pic.twitter.com/h0bxJxfh5G — Office of the Fire Marshal (@ONFireMarshal) January 29, 2021

Pete Fisher, a Global News freelance videographer, reports there is currently one person unaccounted for.

“The scene is currently being held by the OPP as the circumstances surrounding this incident remain under investigation,” OPP stated.

Old Wooler Road remains open to traffic.

More to come.