Manitoba health officials give coronavirus update as new travel restrictions start Friday

Health officials in Manitoba will give a live update on the province’s ongoing efforts against COVID-19 Friday.

Manitoba’s chief provincial public health officer, Dr. Brent Roussin, and Dr. Joss Reimer, Manitoba’s medical officer of health and lead on the vaccine implementation taskforce, have scheduled a 12:30 p.m. press conference.

On Thursday health officials announced eight more deaths from COVID-19 and the province identified 132 news cases of the coronavirus, bringing Manitoba’s total number of lab-confirmed cases to 29,128 and total deaths to 821.

The media briefing comes as travel restrictions requiring anyone who enters Manitoba to self-isolate for 14 days start Friday.

Since last June, only travellers arriving from areas east of Terrace Bay in northern Ontario had been subject to the requirement.

All out-of-province arrivals are now covered by the public-health measure.

Premier Brian Pallister has said the move is needed because of the growing spread of COVID-19 variants and delays in vaccine supplies.

There are exceptions for people travelling for essential work and medical care, and for residents of border communities who cross into Saskatchewan or Ontario for necessities.

Dr. Jazz Atwal, acting chief health officer, says Manitobans who were outside the province before the new order came into effect will be exempt from quarantining.

–With files from The Canadian Press

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out. In situations where you can’t keep a safe distance from others, public health officials recommend the use of a non-medical face mask or covering to prevent spreading the respiratory droplets that can carry the virus. In some provinces and municipalities across the country, masks or face coverings are now mandatory in indoor public spaces.

For full COVID-19 coverage from Global News, click here.