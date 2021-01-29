Edmonton police hope to identify man spotted near scene of daytime homicide

Send this page to someone via email

The Edmonton Police Service is hoping the public can help officers identify a man who was near the scene of a deadly daytime shooting in early December.

The man was seen on security footage in the area of 109 Avenue between 106 and 109 streets between 2:30 p.m. and 3:15 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 8, the EPS said in a media release Friday.

At that time, police were called to the intersection for a weapons complaint.

Mahad Bashir Farah, 25, was found lying injured in the street and was declared dead at the scene. An autopsy revealed he died of a gunshot wound and his death was ruled a homicide.

On Friday, the EPS released surveillance pictures of the man they hope to identify. Police said he is not a suspect in the homicide investigation at this time.

Police hope to speak to the man because they believe he may have information that could help homicide investigators.

The EPS believes the man may be associated with a black SUV that was in the area at the same time.

Police believe a man seen near the scene of a homicide on Dec. 8, 2020 may be associated with a black SUV. Courtesy, EPS

Anyone with information about the man is asked to contact the EPS at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Anonymous information can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.

