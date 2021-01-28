Menu

Crime

Video shows van, allegedly fleeing Burnaby RCMP, speed through red light

By Simon Little Global News
Posted January 28, 2021 8:48 pm
Click to play video 'Burnaby dangerous driving incident caught on camera' Burnaby dangerous driving incident caught on camera
WATCH: Burnaby RCMP would like to speak to the pedestrian witnesses of a dangerous driving incident that could have ended badly.

Burnaby RCMP are trying to locate witnesses to a dangerous driving incident that could have ended in tragedy.

Video released by Mounties Thursday shows a red Dodge Caravan minivan speeding through a red light on Kingsway at Salisbury Avenue on Jan. 16 at 1:15 p.m.

A pair of pedestrians had already entered the crosswalk, and were metres away from where the van shot past.

Read more: ‘A legal first’: B.C. man accused of dangerous driving for sleeping in self-driving, speeding Tesla

According to police, officers had pulled the van over just minutes before the incident because it was associated with an unlicensed driver.

When police got out of their vehicle to speak with the driver, the van sped away from the scene, police said.

Click to play video '18 months in jail for high-speed crash that killed Vancouver doctor' 18 months in jail for high-speed crash that killed Vancouver doctor
18 months in jail for high-speed crash that killed Vancouver doctor – Sep 30, 2020

Officers did not follow the van “in the interest of public safety,” according to an RCMP media release.

Read more: Prince George man pleads guilty to summer road rage incident, car T-boned truck

The red light incident was captured on a vehicle dashcam a few blocks away.

Police say they want to speak with the pedestrians who were in the crosswalk.

RCMP are pursuing criminal charges in the incident, including flight from police and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
BurnabySpeedingDangerous Drivingburnaby rcmpFlight From PoliceRed LightDangerous Driverrun red lightfleeing driver
