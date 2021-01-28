Video shows van, allegedly fleeing Burnaby RCMP, speed through red light

Send this page to someone via email

Burnaby RCMP are trying to locate witnesses to a dangerous driving incident that could have ended in tragedy.

Video released by Mounties Thursday shows a red Dodge Caravan minivan speeding through a red light on Kingsway at Salisbury Avenue on Jan. 16 at 1:15 p.m.

A pair of pedestrians had already entered the crosswalk, and were metres away from where the van shot past.

According to police, officers had pulled the van over just minutes before the incident because it was associated with an unlicensed driver.

When police got out of their vehicle to speak with the driver, the van sped away from the scene, police said.

Officers did not follow the van “in the interest of public safety,” according to an RCMP media release.

The red light incident was captured on a vehicle dashcam a few blocks away.

Police say they want to speak with the pedestrians who were in the crosswalk.

RCMP are pursuing criminal charges in the incident, including flight from police and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.