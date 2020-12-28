Prince George man pleads guilty to summer road rage incident, car T-boned truck

Send this page to someone via email

A B.C. man has pleaded guilty to dangerous driving in a bizarre crash on Highway 97 in Prince George this summer.

RCMP said on June 30 they responded to reports of a car that T-boned a pickup and pushed it across three lanes of the highway and over the curb. A physical fight between the drivers ensued.

A woman inside the truck suffered minor injuries.

RCMP determined the incident was the result of a dispute between the two drivers.

Brandon James Peters, 40, pleaded guilty to dangerous operation of a motor vehicle on Dec. 18 and received a six-month conditional sentence, 18 months probation, and a one-year driving ban.