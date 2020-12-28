Menu

Crime

Prince George man pleads guilty to summer road rage incident, car T-boned truck

By Jon Azpiri Global News
Posted December 28, 2020 3:07 pm
A man has pleaded guilty to dangerous operation of a motor vehicle in connection with a June crash in Prince George, B.C.
A man has pleaded guilty to dangerous operation of a motor vehicle in connection with a June crash in Prince George, B.C.

A B.C. man has pleaded guilty to dangerous driving in a bizarre crash on Highway 97 in Prince George this summer.

RCMP said on June 30 they responded to reports of a car that T-boned a pickup and pushed it across three lanes of the highway and over the curb. A physical fight between the drivers ensued.

Click to play video 'Road rage fight caught on video in Kelowna' Road rage fight caught on video in Kelowna
Road rage fight caught on video in Kelowna – Sep 9, 2020

A woman inside the truck suffered minor injuries.

RCMP determined the incident was the result of a dispute between the two drivers.

Read more: ‘They both went into the fight stance’: B.C. road rage brawl caught on camera

Brandon James Peters, 40, pleaded guilty to dangerous operation of a motor vehicle on Dec. 18 and received a six-month conditional sentence, 18 months probation, and a one-year driving ban.

