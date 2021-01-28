Manitobans to be allowed to cross border to visit Ontario cottage property as of Friday

Send this page to someone via email

Manitobans who have properties in Ontario cottage country will get the go-ahead to visit them on the weekend, according to the province’s public health officials.

New health orders, which come into effect Friday, will allow travel exemptions for those living in border communities and those travelling to neighbouring communities where they own property.

The province said the exemption will be similar to the one issued last spring, and that Manitobans visiting Lake of the Woods-area properties will be expected to adhere to Ontario’s COVID-19 restrictions while in that province.

As of 9:30 Thursday morning, eight more Manitobans had died from COVID-19 and the province had identified 132 news cases of the virus, bringing Manitoba’s total number of lab-confirmed cases to 29,128 and total deaths to 821.

The bulk of the new cases — 61 — are in the Northern health region, with 29 in Winnipeg.

There are currently 124 Manitobans hospitalized with active COVID-19 and another 153 who are no longer infectious but continue to require care.

The test positivity rate in Manitoba continues declining and now sits at 8.7 per cent. Winnipeg is even lower at 5.4 per cent.

3:38 Answering your COVID-19 questions, Jan. 28 Answering your COVID-19 questions, Jan. 28

