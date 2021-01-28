Menu

Sports

Edmonton Oilers searching for energy and consistency as home stand begins against Leafs

By Reid Wilkins 630CHED
Posted January 28, 2021 2:31 pm
WATCH ABOVE: Recent news about the Edmonton Oilers.

The Edmonton Oilers continue to look for a combination of players that can provide more impact from depth positions.

“There hasn’t been enough energy,” head coach Dave Tippett said in advance of Thursday night’s home game against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Read more: Edmonton Oilers can’t hold lead in loss to Winnipeg Jets

Devin Shore will return to action and replace Jujhar Khaira as the fourth line centre. Joakim Nygard comes in for Patrick Russell.

“You need consistency and a player that recognizes situations in the game, times in games, when you have to be really solid. You have penalty killers down there,” Tippett said. “Energy and stability is what I’m looking for.”

Read more: Edmonton Oilers win with buzzer beater in Winnipeg

On defence, Slater Koekkoek returns after being scratched for Tuesday’s 6-4 loss in Winnipeg.

“Anytime you’re told you’re taken out of the lineup, it’s not easy,” Koekkoek said. “But I was telling some of the guys on the taxi squad, I was scratched 16 games in a row to start one season in Tampa. Then, all of a sudden, I got a chance and played nine straight.”

Expected lineup:

Nugent-Hopkins – McDavid – Puljujarvi

Kahun – Draisaitl – Yamamoto

Neal – Turris – Kassian

Nygard – Shore – Archibald

Nurse – Bear

Koekkoek – Barrie

Jones – Larsson

Koskinen

The Oilers and Leafs are on 630 CHED with the Faceoff Show at 6 p.m. The game starts at 8 p.m.

