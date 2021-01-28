Edmonton Oilers searching for energy and consistency as home stand begins against Leafs

The Edmonton Oilers continue to look for a combination of players that can provide more impact from depth positions.
“There hasn’t been enough energy,” head coach Dave Tippett said in advance of Thursday night’s home game against the Toronto Maple Leafs.
Devin Shore will return to action and replace Jujhar Khaira as the fourth line centre. Joakim Nygard comes in for Patrick Russell.
“You need consistency and a player that recognizes situations in the game, times in games, when you have to be really solid. You have penalty killers down there,” Tippett said. “Energy and stability is what I’m looking for.”
On defence, Slater Koekkoek returns after being scratched for Tuesday’s 6-4 loss in Winnipeg.
“Anytime you’re told you’re taken out of the lineup, it’s not easy,” Koekkoek said. “But I was telling some of the guys on the taxi squad, I was scratched 16 games in a row to start one season in Tampa. Then, all of a sudden, I got a chance and played nine straight.”
Expected lineup:
Nugent-Hopkins – McDavid – Puljujarvi
Kahun – Draisaitl – Yamamoto
Neal – Turris – Kassian
Nygard – Shore – Archibald
Nurse – Bear
Koekkoek – Barrie
Jones – Larsson
Koskinen
The Oilers and Leafs are on 630 CHED with the Faceoff Show at 6 p.m. The game starts at 8 p.m.
Comments